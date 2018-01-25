× Delta man facing charges after pulling emergency brake during argument, causing rollover crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Delta man is facing charges after allegedly pulling an emergency brake while a victim was driving, causing a rollover crash.

Charles Joline, 23, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment among other charges for the incident.

On January 23 around 5:00 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash on Delta Road in Peach Bottom Township.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim, who said she was driving her Dodge Dart when Joline engaged in an argument with her and pulled her emergency brake as she was driving between 50 and 60 miles per hour.

This caused the victim’s rear tires to lock up and the vehicle entered an uncontrolled skid before overturning on the roadway and sliding into an embankment.

Once the vehicle came to a final rest, Joline fled the scene and did not assist the victim, who had sustained cuts and lacerations to her face and body along with a neck injury.

The victim was transported to York Hospital for treatment and there is no word on her condition.

Now, Joline will face charges.