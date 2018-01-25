FOX43 Capitol Beat – Congressman Lloyd Smucker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Congressman Lloyd Smucker, who represents Pennsylvania's 16th District which includes Lancaster County, was a guest this week on FOX43's Capitol Beat.

Smucker, who previously served as a Lancaster County State Senator, is in his first term as a Congressman. He played a key role in the tax reform package which was signed by President Trump in December.

While on the Capitol Beat, Smucker and FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel discussed tax reform, Washington's civility issue and the President's role, DACA and finding a way keep DREAMers in the United States, and how Congress avoids another shutdown in a few weeks.