House Speaker Mike Turzai selected as School Choice champion of the year

LANCASTER -- Pennsylvania State House Speaker Mike Turzai was selected as the school choice champion of the year Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Council for American Private Education presented the award to Speaker Turzai in Lancaster, on behalf of the Commonwealth's private schools.

Every year for the last five years, the organization has given the award to one lawmaker who supports the idea of school choice.

The council says Speaker Turzai led efforts to generate $100 million in scholarship tax credits, which can help kids in underperforming school districts transfer to private schools.