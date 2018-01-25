× Lynyrd Skynyrd will make a stop in Hershey during its farewell tour this summer

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s final tour will include a stop in Hershey, according to the band’s website.

The Southern Rock icons will play Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, July 28 as part of their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour, which will crisscross the country from May 4 through September 1. Joining them at selected stops will be friends like Bad Company, Hank Williams Jr., and Kid Rock.

. Citi® is the official presale credit card for the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets, which are available beginning Tuesday, January 30 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 1 at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 2 at 10:00 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com . Citi® is the official presale credit card for theLast of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets, which are available beginning Tuesday, January 30 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 1 at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com “It’s hard to imagine, after all these years, the band that Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins and myself started back in Jacksonville, would resonate for this long and to so many generations of fans. I’m certain they are looking down from above, amazed that the music has touched so many,” said Gary Rossington, original and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, said in the tour announcement on the band’s website.

In addition to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, numerous friends including but not limited to: Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot, will perform as special guests on the tour.

Street Survivors that is certified multi-Platinum by the RIAA and includes the Platinum-certified single, “What’s Your Name.” The tour derives its name from their new song, “The Last of the Street Survivors” and the band’s fifth studio albumStreet Survivorsthat is certified multi-Platinum by the RIAA and includes the Platinum-certified single, “What’s Your Name.” The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour marks a big moment for the three generation of fans, as the band has been consistently touring since it took a decade off in 1977. The iconic group is widely known for their live performances that usually include their beloved, elongated version of “Free Bird,” most often played at the end of their set, and their live albums including their multi-Platinum certified One More from the Road. The Southern Rockers are best known for the RIAA Platinum-certified “Sweet Home Alabama” and self-proclaimed signature song, “Free Bird,” that Rolling Stone said was “easily the most requested live song in existence.”

With more than 30 million units sold over their career, the band, that USA Today called the “whiskey-soaked genre’s most popular and influential crew,” has become a cultural icon that has spanned five decades. With everlasting hits such as “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “What’s Your Name,” “Call Me The Breeze,” “You Got that Right,” and more, Rolling Stone named Lynyrd Skynyrd one of its 100 Greatest Bands of All Time.