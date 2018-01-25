× Maryland man accused of assaulting Lancaster County woman, holding her against her will

QUARRYVILLE, Lancaster County — A Maryland man is facing felony kidnapping charges and several related misdemeanors after allegedly assaulting a Quarryville woman and holding her against her will, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

In addition to kidnapping, Deyon “Devon” Jones, 19, of Elkton, Md., is charged with unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and four counts of simple assault, the district attorney’s office says.

Jones was arrested without incident Tuesday at Towns Edge Shopping Center.

One day earlier, police say, officers were called to the shopping center, where they spoke with the victim, a 21-year-old woman. She told police Jones had repeatedly assaulted her and held her against her will.

The victim displayed visible signs of abuse, police say.

Jones was arrested the next day when he returned to the shopping center, police say.

He was arraigned before District Judge Stuart Mylin. Bail was set at $100,000. Jones is currently in Lancaster County Prison.