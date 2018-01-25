Memorial service for fallen Deputy U.S. Marshal held Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — The memorial service for fallen Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill will be held Thursday afternoon at the Giant Center in Derry Township.

The service is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. A procession will begin at noon from the Geigle Funeral Home in Susquehanna Township. It will travel through the county along routes 39, 322, and Interstate 81.

Several hotels in the area are offering free or discounted rooms for law enforcement officers attending the service. They ask officers to show their badge at participating hotels. Many restaurants will also be offering discounts to officers.

Deputy Hill was killed in the line of duty last week while serving an arrest warrant in Harrisburg. He was 45 years old. ​

Please enable Javascript to watch this video