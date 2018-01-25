Neighbors horrified after puppy found shot, beaten, hanging from tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Animal control officers are searching for whoever is responsible for brutally beating, shooting, then hanging a four-month-old Chihuahua puppy.

"It's a horrific case. It's probably the worst one I've seen since I've been here working for the city," Chief Animal Control Officer Jase Huggins told KTXL.

Last Friday, a passerby made the gruesome discovery walking along a bike path.

"From nose to tail, there wasn't any part of this puppy - about a 4-month-old puppy - that didn't have fractures somewhere on her body," Huggins said.

Now, neighbors desperately want whoever is responsible to be brought to justice.

"I'm watching everything all the time when I'm down here cause you never know when they're gonna come out," neighbor Steven Beard said.

Investigators are relying on the public for help and are offering up a $12,000 reward.

"We have a really high concern when we see this amount of violence perpetrated against a defenseless animal like that," Huggins said. "That that person is capable of committing violence against another person, another child and another animal."