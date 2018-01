Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG,Pa--- Some of the top vehicles in 2018 will be in Harrisburg Farm Show for the Pennsylvania Auto Show. This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett had a chance to check out some of the hot rides. Also you have a change to purchase a vehicle at the show. The show starts today at 1pm. For more information about the show log on the website at https://www.autoshowharrisburg.com