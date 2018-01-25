× PA Supreme Court denies stay regarding latest gerrymandering ruling

HARRISBURG — A stay requested by State Senator Joe Scarnati and House Speaker Mike Turzai regarding Monday’s Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that the Commonwealth’s congressional district map is gerrymandered, and needs to be redrawn, has been denied, according to Jennifer Kocher, the Press Secretary for the Republican Caucus.

The Supreme Court ruling, a 4-3 decision, came after a lawsuit claimed that the current map favored one political party over another, in this case, Republicans.

If the stay was granted, the ruling by Pennsylvania’s highest court would have been halted.

Press Secretary Kocher added that the the defendants have 15 days to act on the recent ruling.