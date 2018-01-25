× Philadelphia 76ers to have Embiid, Saric, and Simmons play in Rising Stars Challenge

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia 76ers’ young players will be on display during NBA All-Star weekend.

Already named an All-Star starter, C Joel Embiid will also suit up for the World team during the 2018 Rising Stars Challenge.

Embiid will be accompanied by rookie PG Ben Simmons and sophomore F Dario Saric.

Embiid, 23, has played much more consistently in his second season, and has averaged a double-double with 23.7 points per game and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Simmons, 21, has taken the reins of the Sixers’ offense, and is averaging 16.7 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game, and 7.4 assists per game. He missed all of last season with a broken foot, making this his rookie season.

Saric, 23, has raised his game in his second year with the team, averaging 14 points per game and 7 rebounds per game.

The trio is a big reason why the Sixers have a record of 23-21 and are currently sitting in the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings.