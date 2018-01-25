× Police trying to identify man who attempted to break into vending machine in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are trying to identify a man that attempted to break into a vending machine at a business.

On January 10, a man attempted to break into a vending machine at a business in the 700 block of E. Main Street in Ephrata Township.

The suspect was wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, camouflage work boots, work gloves, and a hat with a depiction of a large cartoon character.

If you have any information please contact police at 717-738-9200 x 237.