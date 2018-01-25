× Regal Entertainment Group offers chance to see all the Best Picture nominees at film festival

If you haven’t caught all the Best Picture nominees for this year’s Academy Awards, now’s your chance.

Regal Entertainment Group announced it is holding a Best Picture Film Festival in its nationwide chain of movie theaters from Friday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, March 4. Movie fans can purchase festival passes, which provide exclusive access to all nine films, for $35.

“As we continue to look for innovations to the moviegoing experience at our theatres, the Regal Best Picture Film Festival gives moviegoers the opportunity to see all nine nominated films back on the big screen,” said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal, in a press release announcing the festival. “These films are the best of 2017 and with the Festival Pass, moviegoers can make sure they see all nominated movies prior to the start of the awards show.”

The films nominated for this year’s Best Picture Oscar are:

Call Me by Your Name (R)

Darkest Hour (PG-13)

Dunkirk (R)

Get Out (R)

Lady Bird (R)

Phantom Thread (R)

The Post (PG-13)

The Shape of Water (R)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)

For showtimes and ticketing information, as well as a list of participating theatres, please visit http://regmovi.es/BPFF.