Sunny skies and calm conditions Friday, milder too

TURNING MILDER AGAIN

Winds finally relax this evening. With clear skies, temperatures fall quickly to the 20’s by Friday morning. Plenty of sunshine and a light south-southeasterly breeze pushes temperatures back into the lower 40s. Bright skies begin the weekend, however, clouds increase through the day, ahead of our next system. It is dry but by evening, a few showers approach the northwest counties. More widespread shower activity expected overnight into the Sunday. Not a lot of rain expected, showers exit by the lunch hour, and skies are likely to remain gray the rest of the day. Temperatures start out mild in the lower 40s, leading to readings near 50 by afternoon.



NEXT WEEK

A burst of colder air returns Monday. A mix of clouds and sunshine expected, and highs are chillier in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. The wind begins to increase towards evening, as a quick moving system skirts through. A few flurries or light snow showers are possible. Sunshine returns in full force for Tuesday, and it’s much colder, with highs in the lower 30s. The breeze brings a sting to the skin too. High pressure calms the wind and we are warming again. Sunny skies Wednesday warms temperatures to the lower and middle 40s. Clouds are on the increase Thursday, and highs are back in the upper 40s. Showers hold off until evening.



MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist