Today’s FOX43 Poll: Do you agree with the decision to give female students more time on exams?

Students at Oxford University were given longer to complete math and computer science exams last summer in an effort to help women raise their test scores.

The university gave students an extra 15 minutes to complete their tests. The allotted time went from 90 minutes to 105 minutes, while the difficulty of the questions remained the same.

University officials say they made the decision after evidence suggested “female candidates might be more likely to be adversely affected by the time pressure.”

The number of male students achieving “first-class” degrees was double that of women before the change was made.

The university reports women did, in fact, perform better as a result of the extension.

Critics slammed the move as “sexist,” but the university is defending its decision, stressing exams should be a demonstration of mathematical understanding and not a time trial.

