Tractor trailer hauling chickens rolls over on Rt. 30, causes closure of eastbound lanes

EAST LAMPETER TWP., Lancaster County — A stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County remains closed after a tractor trailer rolled over Thursday morning.

At the time of the incident, the tractor trailer — traveling eastbound — was hauling chickens. The rollover occurred at the end of the bypass at Lincoln Highway, near East Towne Mall, according to Lafayette Fire Company.

The eastbound lanes will be closed for another three to four hours, Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons says. Route 462 is being used as a detour.