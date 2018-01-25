× Vince McMahon announces he’s bringing back the XFL

Remember the XFL, Vince McMahon’s professional football league?

Well, it’s officially a thing again.

The CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment announced Thursday that the XFL is going to make another go of it.

This is football reimagined. This is the XFL. Watch the official announcement — LIVE NOW! #XFL2020 https://t.co/KFX5oLmkHw — XFL (@xfl2020) January 25, 2018

In the announcement, McMahon said the league’s new incarnation will feature eight teams, a 10-week season, and a four-team playoff tournament. Each team will have a 40-man roster, McMahon added.

The XFL season will kick off in February of 2020, after the NFL season ends with the Super Bowl, McMahon said.

McMahon said the league will steer clear of political stands and social issues, and hopes to limit the duration of games to about two hours.

The original XFL was launched in 2001 as a joint venture between McMahon’s WWE and NBC Sports. It was a ratings success on its opening night, but viewership quickly nosedived, and the league folded after one season when NBC pulled the plug.