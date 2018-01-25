× Washington Wizards’ John Wall, Bradley Beal named NBA All-Star reserves

WASHINGTON– The Washington Wizards will be well represented at the NBA All-Star game, as guards John Wall and Bradley Beal have been named All-Star game reserves.

The All-Star game reserves are chosen by the NBA coaches.

Wall, 27, has been an All-Star each of the past four seasons. He is averaging 19.3 points per game and 9.2 assists per game.

Beal, 24, will be a first time All-Star and is averaging career-highs in points (23.6 per game), assists (3.7 per game), and rebounds (4.3 per game).

As of January 25, the Wizards are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 26-21.