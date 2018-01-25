Washington Wizards’ John Wall, Bradley Beal named NBA All-Star reserves

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 27: John Wall #2 and Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors on October 27, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON– The Washington Wizards will be well represented at the NBA All-Star game, as guards John Wall and Bradley Beal have been named All-Star game reserves.
The All-Star game reserves are chosen by the NBA coaches.
Wall, 27, has been an All-Star each of the past four seasons. He is averaging 19.3 points per game and 9.2 assists per game.
Beal, 24, will be a first time All-Star and is averaging career-highs in points (23.6 per game), assists (3.7 per game), and rebounds (4.3 per game).
As of January 25, the Wizards are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 26-21.