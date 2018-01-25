Welcome to the Renaissance in ‘Something’s Rotten!’ this weekend at Hershey Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa. - A musical that un-apologetically pokes fun at its own origin story, the Tony Award-winning musical comedy hits the stage through Sunday at Hershey Theatre.

Known for its laugh-out-loud comedy with references to many legendary musicals, 'Something's Rotten!' follows the tale of Nick and Nigel Bottom as they try to write the next big hit during the Renaissance, competing directly against William Shakespeare himself.

The all-star cast includes many from the original Broadway cast as well as Tony nominee Rob McClure, reprising his Broadway role as Nick Bottom in the national tour, Tony nominee Adam Pascal as William Shakespeare and former Lancaster county Maggie Lakis, who plays Nick Bottom's wife 'Bea," and is married to McClure in real life as well.

You can find ticket information at http://www.hersheyentertainment.com/hershey-theatre/