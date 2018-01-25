× York High grad and NFL Hall of Famer Chris Doleman undergoes surgery to remove brain tumor

ATLANTA — Minnesota Vikings defensive end and York High graduate Chris Doleman underwent surgery on Wednesday to remove a brain tumor, according to numerous reports.

Doleman, 56, who played for Minnesota from 1985 to 1993 and returned for one last season with the Vikings in 1999, has a mass in the frontal lobe, according to the St. Paul Pioneer-Press.

The 1980 York High grad played college football for the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted in the first round (fourth overall) by the Vikings in 1985. He went on to make eight Pro Bowls, and was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012 after racking up 150.5 career sacks, which ranks fifth all-time.

The entire Vikings family is thinking of Chris Doleman and wishing him the best as he undergoes surgery. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 25, 2018

Hanging out with my dear friend before his surgery,

Laughing, Crying, and Remembering fun times keep him in your Prayers pic.twitter.com/jy8f9ApPX8 — Henry Thomas (@HenryThomasNFL) January 25, 2018