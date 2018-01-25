× York man accused of stabbing boyfriend, believing he was a male prostitute

YORK — A 34-year-old York man is facing charges of aggravated assault and strangulation after police say he stabbed and attacked his boyfriend, whom he thought was working as a male prostitute.

Fernando Sanchez Joynes, of the 600 block of Clarke Avenue, was charged last Thursday after allegedly stabbing his boyfriend in the leg three times and choking him, police say.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened just after midnight on Jan. 18. The victim flagged down an EMT with the White Rose Ambulance Company, who observed that the victim had multiple stab wounds to his lower left leg, a laceration on the left side of his face, a laceration on the back of his neck, and marks on his neck that indicated he had been choked.

The victim told police that Joynes, his boyfriend, assaulted him in their residence. The victim then lost consciousness and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the criminal complaint says.

Police went to the victim’s residence to interview Joynes, who told them that the victim had attacked him and that he stabbed the victim while attempting remove the knife from the victim’s grasp, according to the criminal complaint. Joynes added that he choked the victim while attempting to disarm him, the criminal complaint says.

Police interviewed the victim again in the hospital. The victim told them he and Joynes had argued in their living room. He said Joynes was extremely upset because he believed the victim was working as a male prostitute, police say. Joynes allegedly went into a bedroom and retrieved a knife, pushed the victim over a couch, and stabbed him in the leg while he lay on the floor, according to police.

The victim said he managed to push Joynes off him, but Joynes pushed him against a window and placed both hands around the victim’s neck, choking him until he could not breathe. He allegedly told the victim several times that he intended to kill him, the victim told police.

Police filed charges against Joynes after observing three stab wounds to the victim’s lower left leg and lacerations to his face and neck.