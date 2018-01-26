16th annual Icefest kicks off in Chambersburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. -- The 16th annual Icefest kicked off in downtown Chambersburg on Thursday night.

The event features more than 80 ice sculptures carved by DiMartino Ice Company. Live carving took place on Thursday night and will also occur from 5-8 on Friday night.

Icefest includes a variety of activities for the entire family. There will be food vendors, a cake decorating contest, a chili cook-off competition, movies, and much more.

The event runs through Sunday. For more information, visit icefestpa.com.