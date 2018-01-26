× Carson Wentz’s knee injury is worse than initially feared, but he still plans to be back by Week 1 next season

PHILADELPHIA — The season-ending knee injury Carson Wentz sustained in Week 13 was worse than initially thought, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback confirmed Friday.

But the second-year signal-caller still hopes to be back in time for the start of next season, he told reporters in Philadelphia.

Wentz, the Eagles’ franchise quarterback, spoke to the media for the first time since he sustained the injury in the second half of Philadelphia’s Week 13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

He said that in addition to tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, he also tore the lateral collateral ligament.

Carson Wentz on if he tore more than the ACL: "So after we went in there and everything, it was actually the ACL and the LCL. I'm still feeling confident with it. The rehab — it's the same type of progression and everything. It's gone great so far." #Eagles — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 26, 2018

But fear not, Eagles fans: Wentz said his his rehabilitation work is going well, and that his goal is to be back in the lineup by the Eagles’ season opener in September.

Carson Wentz on the timetable for his return: "It's hard to talk timetables because these are always fluid injuries and timetables always adjust depending upon where you're at. But I feel very confident. I truly believe my goal is to be ready for Week 1." #Eagles — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 26, 2018

A medical source says it should be safe for Wentz to play by the season opener. He might not be 100 percent by that date, but should be able to play. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 26, 2018