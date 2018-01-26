Carson Wentz’s knee injury is worse than initially feared, but he still plans to be back by Week 1 next season
PHILADELPHIA — The season-ending knee injury Carson Wentz sustained in Week 13 was worse than initially thought, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback confirmed Friday.
But the second-year signal-caller still hopes to be back in time for the start of next season, he told reporters in Philadelphia.
Wentz, the Eagles’ franchise quarterback, spoke to the media for the first time since he sustained the injury in the second half of Philadelphia’s Week 13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
He said that in addition to tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, he also tore the lateral collateral ligament.
But fear not, Eagles fans: Wentz said his his rehabilitation work is going well, and that his goal is to be back in the lineup by the Eagles’ season opener in September.