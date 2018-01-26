CPIHL moves outside for All-Star game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY - Playing on an outdoor rink doesn't happen often.

In fact, some may call it a once in a lifetime opportunity.

With the Hershey Bears hosting the Outdoor Classic last weekend at Hersheypark Stadium, that gave local high school all-stars a chance to skate on the outdoor ice.

The CPIHL hosted their annual All-Star showcase on Wednesday night. An unforgettable opportunity for the best high school talent in the area to play under the open skies.

League officials jumped at the chance to give the kids an amazing experience, as they moved up the date of the all-star game to take advantage of the opportunity to play on the outdoor rink.

"These kids really don't get a chance to play outside very much if at all," said Steve Aaron, President of the CPIHL. "We're kind of taking hockey back to its roots where it all started. So this was a chance for the kids to play outside where you've got the wind rushing, you've got that different experience, you don't have that enclosed surface. So it's a whole different dynamic they have to adjust to, but they love it once they get on the ice."

And while the experience is very cool, the players did have to make an adjustment to their play according to Central Dauphin's Brenden Yingling.

"This ice is a lot different and just in a different environment, so I felt like I was going to fall a lot more because the ice is just different."

Sometimes different is good. In this case, it was great.