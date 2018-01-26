Cumberland County man accused of assaulting 7-year-old boy

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Cumberland County man is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old boy.

The alleged incident occurred at a residence in Mount Holly Springs in late August.

According to charging documents, 43-year-old Michael Hockenberry told the victim’s mother — and later, police — that he struck the boy on the butt when he would not get out of the shower.

The boy was taken to Hershey Medical Center where he was evaluated. Charging documents say that the victim had bruises and cuts to both sides of his neck, abrasions to his arm pits, chest, abdomen and upper back, and a large bruise on his butt. The injuries to the boy’s neck were consistent with strangulation and he was placed “at risk of internal injury,” Mount Holly Springs Police wrote.

On December 13, an officer responded to Hockenberry’s residence because he was not responding to any calls. Hockenberry, without his attorney present, asked the officer, “have you ever made a mistake?” and later added that he “lost his mind that day and things got a little out of control,” charging documents state.

Hockenberry is charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned Thursday and transported to Cumberland County Prison. Hockenberry posted bail, which was set at $25,000, on Friday.