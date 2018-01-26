× “Fluffy” is coming: Gabriel Iglesias to perform at York Fair in September

YORK — Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will bring his comedy to the York Fair in September, the Fair announced Friday.

Tickets for the Sept. 8 show will go on sale Friday, Feb. 3.

Iglesias blends storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects to bring his personal experiences to life. His animated style has made him popular with fans of all ages. He is one of America’s most successful stand-up comics, performing sold-out shows around the world. His YouTube videos have generated more than 350 million views, and he is one of the few comedians to headline and sell out New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.

Comedy Central also premiered Gabriel Iglesias: Aloha Fluffy in an unprecedented two-night comedy special to over 15 million viewers. The special was a follow-up to his previous DVD specials, Hot & Fluffy and I’m Not Fat…I’m Fluffy, which have sold a combined total of over 2 million copies.

Ticket Prices are as follows:

$49.00 ea. for the Track and center Plaza

$44.00 ea. for the Center Grandstand

$39.00 ea. for Plaza Sides

$34.00 ea. for Loge and Side Grandstand

Tickets can be purchased online at yorkfair.com, by phone at (717) 848-2033 and at the York Fair Ticket Office. The Ticket Office will be open on Sat. Feb. 3, 2018 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm (Noon).

The York Fair Ticket Office will be open Mondays and Thursdays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

York Fair Concert and Show tickets are always available online (until SOLD OUT).

For more information, visit the York Fair’s website.