Girls Scout Cookie Season

MANHEIM, PA--- The Girl Scout cookie season has begun around the area. This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with some of the girls about how cookie sales are going so far. The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls entrepreneurship skills and leadership for the future.

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania will celebrate the next century of female entrepreneurs during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2018. From February 23 to 25, Girl Scout councils across the country will host events and set up booths for cookie enthusiasts to get their hands on the iconic treats and join in on the fun. Call Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania at 800.692.7816 to be connected with a local troop to purchase cookies beginning January 8. To find out when Girl Scouts are selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.