Goats lick salt of New York police officers’ vehicles

NEW YORK– Eight goats stopped some New York police officers right in their tracks yesterday.

According to a Facebook post, Webster Police were dispatched to a reported goat in the roadway.

Upon arrival, police located the eight goats in the roadway that had escaped their enclosure.

The goats quickly closed in on the police, and attracted to the salt, began licking it off the police vehicle.

Eventually, the goats were rounded up and led back to their enclosure.

