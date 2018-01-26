× Harrisburg man facing charges after fleeing police, resisting arrest & injuring police officer

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after fleeing police and resisting arrest.

Michael Latsha, 46, is facing aggravated assault, DUI, and fleeing or attempting to elude police among other various traffic violations.

On January 26 around 1:00 a.m., police encountered a blue 2002 Ford Expedition with expired registration traveling eastbound on Allentown Boulevard.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the Expedition, driven by Latsha, fled.

Police pursued Latsha’s vehicle into a neighborhood, before he pulled into the driveway of a home in the 300 block of Baumgardner Drive in West Hanover Township.

After pulling into the driveway, Latsha fled into the side garage door, and was chased by police.

Once inside, a struggle ensued, and Latsha allegedly hit an officer with a closed fist numerous times while the police attempted to arrest him.

After backup arrived, Latsha was taken into custody inside the home.

One police officer suffered a shoulder injury during the incident, and was released earlier this morning.