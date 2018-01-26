Lancaster County Computer Crimes Unit has new crime-fighting tool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa., - A new crime-fighting tool is now available to the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Unit.

A utility van is now fully stocked for investigators to use while executing search warrants and other investigative field work. The 22ft. van is equipped with work stations and exterior cameras. According to the unit, it conducted about 30 search warrants in 2017 with the majority of them connected to child pornography investigations. The team also examined nearly 600 cell phones for cases involving fatal drug overdoses.

"This is groundbreaking for us to have this and it's going to make a big difference for our investigations and our investigators, and quite frankly, it's more convenient for the suspects because there will be less intrusion in their houses. They'll be able to take the stuff right out here and get the information and we can return them to them much sooner. Everybody benefits from it," said Craig Stedman, Lancaster County District Attorney.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office already have similar mobile crime units at work.