Man dies after crash in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– A man is dead after a crash earlier this week.

Walter O’Connor, 83, of Lyon Station, died as a result of the crash.

On January 22 around 7:00 p.m., O’Connor was driving his vehicle west on Huffs Church Road, when his vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and struck an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle attempted to swerve towards the westbound lane to avoid the crash, but it ended with a head on collision.

Both the driver and passenger of the second vehicle only suffered minor injuries.