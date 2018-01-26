× Mild temperatures with a few showers for the weekend

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Clear skies start out weekend this evening. Temperatures are not as cold and remain in the 30s. By morning, lows bottom out in the upper 20s but quickly warm with the help of a southerly breeze. Afternoon highs top out in the lower and middle 50s. Clouds build through the day, with showers holding off until late evening. It’s mild into Sunday as lows hold around 40 degrees. Wet weather exits early, except for a few lingering showers in the south and southeast. We are drying through the afternoon. With the mild start, afternoon readings are able to climb to the lower 50s before colder air filters in overnight.

TEMPERATURE ROLLAR COASTER CONTINUES

Colder air begins to spill in Monday. Skies are mostly cloudy keeping temperatures in the lower 40s. The coldest air holds off until Tuesday. A potent wave brings light snow flurries or snow showers Monday night into Tuesday morning, and is followed by a burst of frigid air. Readings don’t budge from the lower 30s. Most Tuesday is dry under partly cloudy skies. Brisk winds add a sting to the skin too. Warm front pushes north through the day Wednesday but it’s still a very cold morning in the teens. Temperatures are slow to recover and remain in the 30s. It’s milder Thursday with more sunshine. Clouds arrive late along with a few showers. As a cold front swings through, showers continue, mixing and changing over briefly to snow, before ending Friday. Highs still make the lower 40s before colder air arrives for the weekend. It is groundhog day too. It doesn’t look like he’ll see his shadow!

