Mild with plenty of sunshine Friday, then even warmer with a return to showers this weekend

TURNING MILDER WITH SUNSHINE: It’s another cold start to the morning, but the winds have at least calmed for the region. This means wind chill is not a factor on this Friday morning. Temperatures begin in the teens to lower 20s across the region. There’s plenty of sunshine to start, and a warm front passes north too. A light breeze out of the south in addition to this setup helps boost temperatures fast through the daytime hours. By the afternoon, readings peak in the middle to upper 40s, making for a much milder day. Aside from perhaps a few afternoon clouds, plentiful sunshine remains. The evening turns chilly fast, but temperatures do not fall as low as this morning for the overnight period. No umbrella is necessary for Friday evening plans. Skies remain mostly clear through the night, with readings in the middle 20s to lower 30s.

MILD WITH WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES: Most of Saturday is dry, but clouds build ahead of the next system. Saturday starts with sunshine, then clouds increase throughout the day, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures turn even milder. Anticipate readings in the lower to middle 50s. Conditions are breezy too. Showers arrive by Saturday evening out west, so you may need the umbrella for any plans. Showers are expected to continue into the night and become a bit more widespread. They last into Sunday morning, but conditions should turn drier through the afternoon, especially west, with increasing sunshine. Rain totals are around a quarter of an inch or less, so this will help out with the ice jam threat to the Susquehanna River. It’s also breezy. Temperatures make a run at 50 again.

NEXT WEEK: It’s a return to chillier temperatures to begin the new week. Strong breezes help drop temperatures to near 30 degrees by Monday morning. It remains breezy and partly sunny through the afternoon. Highs only make it into the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. A few late day flurries, and perhaps some overnight snow showers are possible through the night. Winds ease by Tuesday, and temperatures are quite chilly. Expect readings in the lower 30s. There’s plenty of sunshine. Wednesday brings some moderation in temperatures. Afternoon highs exceed the 40 degree mark for most. Thursday is a bit milder, but there’s increasing clouds ahead of the next system. This could bring a few late day or evening rain showers. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s.

Have a great weekend!