× UPDATE: Accident on I-81 North near mile marker 52 now cleared

Update, 5:11 p.m.: PennDOT tweeted that the accident was cleared at about 4:50 p.m.

CLEARED: Incident cleared on I-81 northbound between Exit 52A – US 11 North and Exit 52B – US 11/To Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) January 26, 2018

Original Story

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP — A multi-vehicle crash briefly closed all lanes of Interstate 81 northbound between mile marker 52, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The accident was reported at about 3:40 p.m.

According to State Police spokesman Trooper Brent Miller, at least one lane has been re-opened. The accident reportedly involves minor injuries.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.