UPDATE: Accident on I-81 North near mile marker 52 now cleared
Update, 5:11 p.m.: PennDOT tweeted that the accident was cleared at about 4:50 p.m.
Original Story
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP — A multi-vehicle crash briefly closed all lanes of Interstate 81 northbound between mile marker 52, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The accident was reported at about 3:40 p.m.
According to State Police spokesman Trooper Brent Miller, at least one lane has been re-opened. The accident reportedly involves minor injuries.
