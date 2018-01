× No injuries suffered after house fire in Juniata County

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa.– No injuries have been reported and home is believed to be a total loss after flames broke out late Thursday night.

Flames broke out sometime before midnight on the 1200 block of Route 333 in Walker Township.

Authorities say the structure was a good ways off the road, and firefighters had trouble getting to the area.

Crews believe the house is a total loss.