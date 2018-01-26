× Palmyra Fire Department releases video of firefighter being tripped by hose

PALMYRA — The Palmyra Fire Department has released video of an incident that injured two of its firefighters and resulted in the filing of reckless endangerment and other charges against a 21-year-old Palmyra woman earlier this month.

In the Jan. 9 incident, the Palmyra Fire Department was extinguishing a fire at an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Park Drive. One of the residents of the complex, Karissa Lyn Morder drove over a fire hose that was lying in the parking lot. The hose was caught in the undercarriage of her vehicle, which dragged the hose as she drove off, tripping two firefighters.

One of the firefighters briefly lost consciousness, according to the criminal complaint filed by police at the time.

The firefighter shown being tripped in the video is not the one who lost consciousness, according to the firefighting blog Stater911.com. The firefighter in the video sustained minor injuries and is back on duty.

The firefighter who lost consciousness is not shown, Stater911 said in a post accompanying the video.