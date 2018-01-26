× Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Chambersburg.

On January 25 around 8:20 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of S. Main St. for a crash involving a pedestrian.

An investigation revealed that a car driven by a 38-year-old man was traveling south on S. Main St. before striking a 37-year-old woman in the roadway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and her identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The Franklin County Coroner’s office and Chambersburg Police Department are investigating the incident.