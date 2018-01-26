× Police seek suspect in Lebanon County armed robbery

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — Police are seeking the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Thursday night at a gas station on the 100 block of Racehorse Drive in East Hanover Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the robbery occurred at 8 p.m. at Kreiser’s Fuel.

The suspect allegedly entered the store, displayed a black handgun, and demanded cash from the clerk. The victim complied, giving the suspect approximately $400. The suspect then fled on foot, police say.

The suspect is described as a short male wearing a blue knit cap and a black or blue jacket with dark pants. He had a gray or white sweatshirt covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at (717) 865-2194.