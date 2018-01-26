Senior snow day: senior citizens take on snow tubing at Roundtop Mountain Resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- They say age is just a number. On Friday, some children at heart got to enjoy the conditions at Roundtop Mountain Resort in York County. The senior citizen snow lovers took on the resort's snow tubing hill.

Ranging in age for 69 to 91 years old, the members of the group live at the Bethany Village retirement community. All of them say they had a blast hitting the snow tubing trails.

"It's a good way for all of us to catch up on our bucket lists," said 68-year-old Nan Keiser. "All the things that we were never able to do when we were younger as small kids, et cetera, we can do it all now."

For some people in the group, Friday was their first time ever trying snow tubing.