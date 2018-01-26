× Today’s FOX43 Poll: How much do you spend on your pet each year?

According to new research, pet owners are shelling out more and more cash to take care of their furry friends.

The average total spent by pet owners each year is $2,260, according to a survey of 2,000 cat and dog owners commissioned by VIP Petcare.

That equates to more than $20,000 over 10 years.

Many of the costs associated with pet ownership are for unexpected treatments and medication that result from pet-related medical emergencies, the survey found.

