× Two suspects accused of robbing several Paxton Street restaurants

SWATARA TOWNSHIP — Swatara Township and Harrisburg City police arrested two men suspected of robbing several Paxton Street businesses overnight.

Raphael Anderson and Joshua Dudley are charged with four counts of burglary, criminal mischief and criminal conspiracy, according to Swatara Township police. They were both arraigned at the Dauphin County Booking Center and remanded to Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail.

Swatara Township police were dispatched to the Burger King on the 3200 block of Paxton Street at 3:15 a.m. Friday morning to investigate a triggered burglar alarm. When they arrived, police observed several windows at the restaurant had been smashed, and began searching for suspects.

While they were searching, police received a call to respond to Underdog’s Sports Bar on the 3100 block of Paxton Street for another triggered alarm. Officers who responded observed a suspect, later identified as Anderson, running from the area. He was apprehended and taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

After Anderson was in custody, police learned that the Pizza Hut and South Philly Hoagies restaurants on Paxton Street had also been burglarized by Anderson and Dudley, who was identified as Anderson’s accomplice.

Harrisburg City Police located and apprehended Dudley without incident when he was seen returning to his residence.