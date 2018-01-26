× Victim Advocate Jennifer Storm to be guest of Rep. Dwight Evans for State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON D.C. — United States Rep. Dwight Evans announced Friday that Pennsylvania Victim Advocate Jennifer Storm will be his guest for the 2018 State of the Union Address.

“Sexual harassment is not an issue we as a nation can stand to take lightly or an action we can allow in any way,” Congressman Evans, who represents the state’s 2nd District, said. “I am humbled to have the opportunity to host Ms. Jennifer Storm as my guest for this year’s State of the Union address. Ms. Storm is a proud Pennsylvanian who truly is on the frontlines of building a stronger tomorrow for each and every person in our neighborhoods.”

As the Commonwealth’s Victim Advocate, Storm is responsible for representing the rights and interests of crime victims before the Board of Probation and Parole and the Department of Corrections, the official release says. She also provides notification to crime victims of the potential for inmate release, opportunity to provide testimony and their movement throughout the correctional system.

Prior to her role as Victim Advocate, Storm ran a victim rights organization in Harrisburg for more than a decade. She grew up near Allentown and is a Penn State graduate. Storm is also a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, the release states.

Storm was nominated to serve as Victim Advocate on November 8, 2013. She was confirmed by the Pennsylvania State Senate on December 10 of that year.

“I am honored that Congressman Evans asked me to attend the State of the Union address, as a survivor and advocate, I am passionate about continuing the national dialogue on sexual harassment and assault,” she said. “Times Up on legislative payouts and the status quo of harassment and inequality.”

President Donald Trump will be giving the State of the Union Address on Tuesday, January 30 at 9 p.m.