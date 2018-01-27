× Death of elderly York man considered “possibly suspicious”

YORK, Pa.– The death of a 73-year old man in York is being investigated as “possibly suspicious.”

An autopsy, performed Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital on the body of Joel Michael, revealed he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police found Michael’s body around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, at his home on the first block of West Princess Street. Officers were initially called to the home to perform a welfare check. It is believed Michael may have been dead for several days.

York City Police are handling the investigation. Anyone with information on the circumstances surrounding Michael’s death is asked to call the police department at (717) 845-1234 or send an anonymous text by texting YORKTIPS and your message to 847411 (tip411).