Four people displaced after West Manchester Township fire

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa –Two adults and two children are displaced after a fire rips through their West Manchester Township home on Friday night.

Fire Chief Clifton Laughman says that crews were dispatched just before 10 p.m. for a fire in the 3000 block of Quail Lane on Friday night.

Crews were on scene for about two hours fighting the blaze.

Laughman he fire was caused by a discarded cigarette in the garage and estimated the damage at $125,000.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced.