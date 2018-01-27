Four people displaced after West Manchester Township fire
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa –Two adults and two children are displaced after a fire rips through their West Manchester Township home on Friday night.
Fire Chief Clifton Laughman says that crews were dispatched just before 10 p.m. for a fire in the 3000 block of Quail Lane on Friday night.
Crews were on scene for about two hours fighting the blaze.
Laughman he fire was caused by a discarded cigarette in the garage and estimated the damage at $125,000.
No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced.