Handball players rally for park revitalization in Lebanon

Lebanon, Pa. - Some "helping hands" were out in Lebanon County this weekend.

Handball players from across the state came out in full force for the 'Indoor Big Blue Tournament' to help raise money to revitalize Beautex Park, which includes adding a handball court. The organization "Making A Difference of Lebanon PA" says players from Lebanon, Lancaster, Reading and even from Philadelphia turned out.

Players say the tournament is about spreading awareness of the game across the state and giving them more places to hold games and other tournaments.

Today's event raised about $1,000 and puts the organization about a couple hundred dollars off their $38,000 goal. The project is expected to start this Spring.