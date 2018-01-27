× Lancaster County man threatened to kill wife, Police say

DENVER BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Denver man is facing charges after he allegedly strangled his wife.

David Rivera, 31, of Denver, is facing strangulation and assault charges after he allegedly strangled his wife and threatened to kill her at their home on January 19th.

East Cocalico Police say they were dispatched to the 100 block of South 2nd Street just before 10:30 p.m. on January 19th for a reported domestic assault.

Rivera, who had already fled the scene, is alleged to have choked his wife and slammed a window on her hand. Police say he also threatened to kill his wife by bashing her skull, slitting her throat and choking her to death.

His wife suffered minor injuries to her hands, arms and neck.

East Cocalico Police arrested Rivera on Friday after receiving a tip that he was hiding in his house. He was found in a basement closet and taken into custody.

Rivera was arraigned and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.