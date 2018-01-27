Rain early Sunday, cold air returns

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for Lancaster and York counties along the Susquehanna south of York Haven until 7PM Sunday. Ice jam flooding continues to remain a concern.

RAINY SUNDAY START: A few showers start late tonight and increase throughout the overnight hours. Most of the area is done with the rain by late morning, but southern Adams, Lancaster and York counties may have a few light showers throughout the day as the cold front slows as it moves to the south. Highs near 50 with mostly cloudy skies by afternoon.

COLD AIR COMES WITH SNOW: We’re just a bit cooler Monday with light northeast winds. Skies stay mostly cloudy. The chance for a late evening shower is low and will hang on until we drop below freezing in the overnight hours. Colder air comes and stays for Tuesday with light morning snow possible. Winds become breezy out of the northwest at 10-15MPH gusting to 30MPH. We stay mostly cloudy.

WARM-UP AGAIN: We’re cold but with more sunshine Wednesday, highs in the mid-30s. The winds shift late in the day, bringing in warmer southerly air for Thursday. Highs near 50 with mostly cloudy skies. The warmer air doesn’t last long, as we’ll see cooler air once again with late mix chances Thursday into Groundhog Day Friday.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long