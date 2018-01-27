× State Police: 30-year-old man asked minor on date & touched victim without consent

ST. THOMAS TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — State Police in Chambersburg arrested a man they say asked a minor to date him, and then touched the victim without consent.

Dwaine Heinbaugh, 30, of St. Thomas Township, is charged with Intimidation of a Witness, Corruption of a Minor, Indecent Assault and Harassment.

The incident occurred between November 23 and November 26, 2017. Police say Heinbaugh asked the juvenile on a date, touched the victim without consent and then threatened to harm the minor and three witnesses.

Heinbaugh was arraigned Friday and taken to Franklin County Prison in lieu of $30,000 bail.