Winter Festival draws crowd at Codorus State Park in York County

CODORUS TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. -- For many people, it was just too nice to stay inside on Saturday. The mild weather brought many people out to Codorus State Park in York County for the annual Winter Festival.

Attendees enjoyed a number of activities, and for some brave souls, a plunge in Lake Marburg. One swimmer says this time around wasn't so bad.

"Thirty to 40-degrees.. but not bad, it's not bad. I'm not even cold even though my swimming trunks are wet now, I 'm not cold, I'm warm," said Ned Rentzel who took the plunge.

Rentzel's reason for not freezing may be due to his training regimen. He says he trains for the event by plunging into streams in December and early January every year. His most recent practice took place when it was just 17-degrees!