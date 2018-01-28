× Denver woman charged after hit-and-run crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — East Cocalico Township Police have charged 42-year-old Emily Perez after causing a crash and leaving the scene.

Police say that the crash occurred on October 26, when Perez struck another vehicle at the intersection of South Ridge Road and Mechanic Street. She then fled the scene, driving eastbound on Reinholds Road.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital with concussion symptoms.

Perez was later found, and told police she was involved in the crash.

She is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, and several traffic violations.