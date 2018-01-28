Dozens attend 3rd Annual Refugee Benefit Concert in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Tonight, dozens of people packed Tellus360 in Lancaster to take part in the 3rd Annual Refugee Benefit Concert, an event to raise money for Church World Service of Lancaster.

Organizers say the goal of the benefit concert is to raise awareness about refugees in Lancaster and how much they bring the city and surrounding area.

Musicians donated their time and talent, and people of different cultures shared their skills and traditions with the community.

Tonight marks the day after the anniversary of President Trump’s first executive order, restricting some immigrants entering the country.

Organizers hope the event sends a clear message to refugees in the community.

"This is something we are putting on to show them that the community stands behind them and that the actions made by the president do not represent that of the Lancaster community," said Stephanie Gromek, Church World Service of Lancaster.

All of the proceeds from the event will benefit Church World Service of Lancaster,

CWS works with partners to give hope, opportunity, and provide relief to refugees and immigrants in Central Pennsylvania.